Tokyo Olympics: Athletes respond to 2020 Games being pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak

The International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday what most were expecting and many were wanting: the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed. In the interest of the health and safety of not only the fans, trainers and athletes, but the general public as well, the decision was made for the Games to not go on as scheduled.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach released a joint statement that read, "In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."

This announcement came after multiple countries announced that if the games went on as scheduled, they would not be sending their athletes to Tokyo. Now that the Games have officially been postponed, many athletes have responded to the news:

Lolo Jones is enjoying a different breakfast than usual today.

FINALLY The OLYMPICS OFFICIALLY postponed for a year!! No box of Wheaties for me today. #breakfastofchampions pic.twitter.com/BAtlDUliQE — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 24, 2020

Swimming sensation Katie Ledecky said, "Now is the time to support all those working to heal the sick and keep us all healthy."

As we stand together to meet today’s challenges, we can dream about a wonderful Olympics in a beautiful country. Now is the time to support all those working to heal the sick and keep us all healthy. pic.twitter.com/RsLuidzeYw — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) March 24, 2020

Jordan Burroughs said, "You gonna cry about it or boss up? First of all imma do both."

Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge called postponing the Games a "very wise decision."

All in all a very wise decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021. I look forward to come back to Japan to defend my Olympic title next year and look forward to witness a wonderful event. I wish everybody good health in these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/jrhsFEe545 — Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) March 24, 2020

Tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka said, "See you in 2021."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson already waited a long time for her chance, and says what's another year to wait?

Waited 8 years for this, what’s another 1 in the grand scheme of things? 😅📈💪🏽 As an athlete, it’s heartbreaking news about the olympics being postponed until 2021, but it’s for all the right reasons and the safety of everyone! Hope everyone keeps safe and stay indoors x pic.twitter.com/z0JlgV2efI — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) March 24, 2020

Vincenzo Nibali agrees with the choice and said, "postponement does not change my aspirations."

🇬🇧 The Olympic Committee made the right choice. The world must fight the emergency, sport can wait. Tokyo 2020 was perhaps the most important goal of my season, but the postponement does not change my aspirations. I’ll work hard to be ready for the 2021 event 💪 pic.twitter.com/d7H3oAHAY3 — Vincenzo Nibali (@vincenzonibali) March 24, 2020

The vision stays the same of gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan.

Olympics Postponed until 2021... The vision stays the same 🥇 pic.twitter.com/XPDvP4h1sC — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) March 24, 2020

Stephanie Bruce still has her eyes on making the US Olympic Team for the first time.

The Olympics postponed until 2021. Tough call, the right call. I’ve never made our US Olympic team, but the dream is still there. I believe sport has the power to connect us, inspire us and motivate us. So I hold onto that hope during the postponement of the Games. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/TwOR2BSpzJ — Stephanie Bruce (@Steph_Rothstein) March 24, 2020

Laura Weightman calls it a tough decision, but the correct one.