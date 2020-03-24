Tokyo Olympics: Athletes respond to 2020 Games being pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak
Now that the Games have officially been postponed, many athletes have responded to the news
The International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday what most were expecting and many were wanting: the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed. In the interest of the health and safety of not only the fans, trainers and athletes, but the general public as well, the decision was made for the Games to not go on as scheduled.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach released a joint statement that read, "In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."
This announcement came after multiple countries announced that if the games went on as scheduled, they would not be sending their athletes to Tokyo. Now that the Games have officially been postponed, many athletes have responded to the news:
Lolo Jones is enjoying a different breakfast than usual today.
Swimming sensation Katie Ledecky said, "Now is the time to support all those working to heal the sick and keep us all healthy."
Jordan Burroughs said, "You gonna cry about it or boss up? First of all imma do both."
Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge called postponing the Games a "very wise decision."
Tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka said, "See you in 2021."
Katarina Johnson-Thompson already waited a long time for her chance, and says what's another year to wait?
Vincenzo Nibali agrees with the choice and said, "postponement does not change my aspirations."
The vision stays the same of gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan.
Stephanie Bruce still has her eyes on making the US Olympic Team for the first time.
Laura Weightman calls it a tough decision, but the correct one.
