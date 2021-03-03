The Tokyo Olympics that were delayed an entire year are quickly approaching, but big decisions regarding the games are still being last. The latest big decision was hinted at by new organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto and revolves around international fans being able to attend the summer events.

Japanese newspaper Mainichi reported on Wednesday that a decision to not allow international fans has already been made. The committee hasn't said anything concrete on the matter yet, but is currently discussing the issue with IOC president Thomas Bach among others, according to the Associated Press.

"If the situation is tough and it would make the (Japanese) consumers concerned, that is a situation we need to avoid from happening," Hashimoto said on the matter.

The Mainichi newspaper report came prior to Hashimoto's meeting with Bach earlier this week.

No matter what the ultimate decision on fans is, Hashimoto did reveal that an official one on will be made by March 25. It is currently being discussed by Hashimoto, Bach, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa.

While there likely won't be as many fans as usual for the Olympics, the "zero-fans option" isn't one that's being considered by the committee, according to the AP.

The rescheduled Olympics are slated to begin on July 23.