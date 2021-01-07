The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just six months away, but in Japan there are no torches on display. The country has taken down its public display of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic torches as a result of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. In addition, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has ordered a state of emergency for Tokyo and its surrounding areas until February.

The torches will continue to be off public display until at least Jan. 29, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, Tokyo reported 2,447 new COVID-19 cases, more than double the number of cases from just 24 hours prior. The spread of COVID-19 was the reason that the 2020 Olympics were postponed in the first place, and the International Olympic Committee and local organizers have made it clear that the Olympics won't be postponed again. If it got to that point, the games would be canceled altogether, the IOC has said.

The Summer Games are supposed to begin on July 23 while the Paralympics are set to get underway on Aug. 24.

There are expected to be over 15,000 Olympic athletes from 205 countries that will be descending upon Tokyo this summer, according to the AP. That's on top of thousands of Olympic officials, judges, media members, and broadcasters that will be attending the Summer Games.

It's unclear if fans will be allowed to attend the Olympics.