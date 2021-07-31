The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are here. Events are underway, and that means medals are being handed out. Below is a list of all the medals won during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Overall, 339 medals will be awarded across 33 sports.
The record for the most gold medals won at a single Olympics is 83, which the United States achieved at the 1984 Summer Games. Will history be made in Tokyo?
Follow our updated medal tracker below to find out.
COUNTRY
GOLD
SILVER
BRONZE
TOTALS
China
19
11
11
41
Japan
17
4
7
28
United States
16
17
11
44
Russian Olympic Committee
10
14
10
34
Australia
10
3
13
26
Great Britain
8
9
9
26
South Korea
5
4
6
15
Netherlands
3
7
5
15
France
3
5
6
14
Germany
3
4
9
16
Canada
3
4
5
12
New Zealand
3
3
2
8
Czech Republic
3
2
1
6
Croatia
3
1
2
6
Italy
2
7
12
21
Hungary
2
2
2
6
Slovenia
2
1
1
4
Kosovo
2
0
0
2
Switzerland
1
3
4
8
Brazil
1
3
3
7
Georgia
1
3
0
4
Romania
1
3
0
4
Chinese Taipei
1
2
3
6
Hong Kong
1
2
0
3
South Africa
1
2
0
3
Austria
1
1
2
4
Serbia
1
1
2
4
Norway
1
1
0
2
Slovakia
1
1
0
2
Tunisia
1
1
0
2
Estonia
1
0
1
2
Ireland
1
0
1
2
Uzbekistan
1
0
1
2
Bermuda
1
0
0
1
Ecuador
1
0
0
1
Ethiopia
1
0
0
1
Fiji
1
0
0
1
Greece
1
0
0
1
Iran
1
0
0
1
Latvia
1
0
0
1
Philippines
1
0
0
1
Thailand
1
0
0
1
Colombia
0
2
1
3
Spain
0
2
1
3
Indonesia
0
1
2
3
Mongolia
0
1
2
3
Uganda
0
1
1
2
Belgium
0
1
1
2
Cuba
0
1
1
2
Denmark
0
1
1
2
Bulgaria
0
1
0
1
India
0
1
0
1
Jordan
0
1
0
1
North Macedonia
0
1
0
1
Poland
0
1
0
1
Turkmenistan
0
1
0
1
Venezuela
0
1
0
1
Ukraine
0
0
4
4
Kazakhstan
0
0
3
3
Egypt
0
0
2
2
Mexico
0
0
2
2
Turkey
0
0
2
2
Argentina
0
0
1
1
Azerbaijan
0
0
1
1
Finland
0
0
1
1
Ivory Coast
0
0
1
1
Israel
0
0
1
1
Kuwait
0
0
1
1
Portugal
0
0
1
1
San Marino
0
0
1
1
Algeria
--
--
--
--
Armenia
--
--
--
--
Bahamas
--
--
--
--
Belarus
--
--
--
--
Cameroon
--
--
--
--
Dominican Republic
--
--
--
--
Jamaica
--
--
--
--
Kenya
--
--
--
--
Lithuania
--
--
--
--
Malaysia
--
--
--
--
Nigeria
--
--
--
--
North Korea
--
--
--
--
Puerto Rico
--
--
--
--
Qatar
--
--
--
--
Refugee Olympic Team
--
--
--
--
Sweden
--
--
--
--
Trinidad and Tobago
--
--
--
--
Uruguay
--
--
--
--