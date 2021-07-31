gettyimages-1233972847.jpg
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are here. Events are underway, and that means medals are being handed out. Below is a list of all the medals won during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Overall, 339 medals will be awarded across 33 sports. 

The record for the most gold medals won at a single Olympics is 83, which the United States achieved at the 1984 Summer Games. Will history be made in Tokyo?

Follow our updated medal tracker below to find out.

COUNTRY

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

TOTALS

chn1.png

China

19

11

11

41

jpn1.png

Japan

17

4

7

28

usa1.png

United States

16

17

11

44

roc1.png

Russian Olympic Committee

10

14

10

34

aus2.png

Australia

10

3

13

26

gbr1.png

Great Britain

8

9

9

26

kor1.png

South Korea

5

4

6

15

ned1.png

Netherlands

3

7

5

15

fra1.png

France

3

5

6

14

ger1.png

Germany

3

4

9

16

can1.png

Canada

3

4

5

12

nzl1.png

New Zealand

3

3

2

8

cze1.png

Czech Republic

3

2

1

6

cro1.png

Croatia

3

1

2

6

ita1.png

Italy

2

7

12

21

hun1.png

Hungary

2

2

2

6

slo1.png

Slovenia

2

1

1

4

kos.png

Kosovo

2

0

0

2

sui1.png

Switzerland

1

3

4

8

bra1.png

Brazil

1

3

3

7

geo1.png

Georgia

1

3

0

4

rou1.png

Romania

1

3

0

4

tpe1.png

Chinese Taipei

1

2

3

6

hkg1.png

Hong Kong

1

2

0

3

rsa1.png

South Africa

1

2

0

3

aut1.png

Austria

1

1

2

4

srb1.png

Serbia

1

1

2

4

nor1.png

Norway

1

1

0

2

svk1.png

Slovakia

1

1

0

2

tun1.png

Tunisia

1

1

0

2

est1.png

Estonia

1

0

1

2

irl1.png

Ireland

1

0

1

2

uzb1.png

Uzbekistan

1

0

1

2

ber1.png

Bermuda

1

0

0

1

ecu1.png

Ecuador

1

0

0

1

eth1.png

Ethiopia

1

0

0

1

fij1.png

Fiji

1

0

0

1

gre1.png

Greece

1

0

0

1

iri1.png

Iran

1

0

0

1

lat1.png

Latvia

1

0

0

1

phi1.png

Philippines

1

0

0

1

tha1.png

Thailand

1

0

0

1

col1.png

Colombia

0

2

1

3

esp1.png

Spain

0

2

1

3

ina1.png

Indonesia

0

1

2

3

mgl1.png

Mongolia

0

1

2

3

uga.png

Uganda 

0

1

1

2

bel1.png

Belgium

0

1

1

2

cub1.png

Cuba

0

1

1

2

dnk2.png

Denmark

0

1

1

2

bul1.png

Bulgaria

0

1

1

ind1.png

India

0

1

0

1

jor1.png

Jordan

0

1

0

1

mkd1.png

North Macedonia 

0

1

0

1

pol1.png

Poland

0

1

0

1

trk1.png

Turkmenistan 

0

1

0

1

ven1.png

Venezuela

0

1

0

1

ukr1.png

Ukraine 

0

0

4

4

kaz1.png

Kazakhstan

0

0

3

3

egy1.png

Egypt

0

0

2

2

mex1.png

Mexico

0

0

2

2

tur1.png

Turkey

0

0

2

2

arg1.png

Argentina

0

0

1

1

aze1.png

Azerbaijan

0

0

1

1

fin1.png

Finland

0

0

1

1

civ1.png

Ivory Coast

0

0

1

1

isr1.png

Israel

0

0

1

1

kuw1-1.png

Kuwait

0

0

1

1

por1.png

Portugal

0

0

1

1

smr1.png

San Marino

0

0

1

1

alg1.png

Algeria

--

--

--

--

arm1.png

Armenia

--

--

--

--

bah1.png

Bahamas

--

--

--

--

blr1.png

Belarus

--

--

--

--

cmr1.png

Cameroon

--

--

--

--

dom1.png

Dominican Republic

--

--

--

--

jam1.png

Jamaica

--

--

--

--

ken1.png

Kenya

--

--

--

--

ltu1.png

Lithuania

--

--

--

--

mas1.png

Malaysia

--

--

--

--

ngr1.png

Nigeria

--

--

--

--

prk1.png

North Korea

--

--

--

--

pur1.png

Puerto Rico

--

--

--

--

qat1.png

Qatar

--

--

--

--

ioc1.png

Refugee Olympic Team

--

--

--

--

swe1.png

Sweden

--

--

--

--

tto1.png

Trinidad and Tobago

--

--

--

--

uru1.png

Uruguay

--

--

--

--