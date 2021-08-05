The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are here. That means medals are being handed out. Below is a list of all the medals won during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Overall, 339 medals will be awarded across 33 sports.

The record for the most gold medals won at a single Olympics is 83, which the United States achieved at the 1984 Summer Games. Will history be made in Tokyo?

Follow our updated medal tracker below to find out.