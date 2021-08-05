gettyimages-1233972847.jpg
Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are here. That means medals are being handed out. Below is a list of all the medals won during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Overall, 339 medals will be awarded across 33 sports. 

The record for the most gold medals won at a single Olympics is 83, which the United States achieved at the 1984 Summer Games. Will history be made in Tokyo?

Follow our updated medal tracker below to find out.

COUNTRY

GOLD

SILVER

BRONZE

TOTALS

chn1.png

China

32

23

16

71

usa1.png

United States

27

33

23

83

jpn1.png

Japan

21

7

12

40

gbr1.png

Great Britain

15

18

16

49

aus2.png

Australia

15

4

17

36

roc1.png

Russian Olympic Committee

14

21

18

53

ger1.png

Germany

9

8

16

33

ita1.png

Italy

6

10

16

32

fra1.png

France

6

10

9

25

ned1.png

Netherlands

6

8

9

23

kor1.png

South Korea

6

4

9

19

nzl1.png

New Zealand

6

4

6

16

hun1.png

Hungary

5

6

3

14

cub1.png

Cuba

5

3

4

12

can1.png

Canada

4

5

7

16

bra1.png

Brazil

4

3

8

15

cze1.png

Czech Republic

4

3

1

8

sui1.png

Switzerland

3

4

5

12

pol1.png

Poland

3

3

4

10

cro1.png

Croatia

3

3

2

8

jam1.png

Jamaica

3

1

3

7

tpe1.png

Chinese Taipei

2

4

5

11

geo1.png

Georgia

2

4

1

7

swe1.png

Sweden

2

5

0

7

dnk2.png

Denmark

2

2

3

7

nor1.png

Norway

2

2

1

5

iri1.png

Iran

2

1

1

4

slo1.png

Slovenia

2

1

1

4

ecu1.png

Ecuador

2

1

0

3

gre1.png

Greece

2

0

1

3

uzb1.png

Uzbekistan

2

0

1

3

kos.png

Kosovo

2

0

0

2

qat1.png

Qatar

2

0

0

2

esp1.png

Spain

1

4

5

10

rou1.png

Romania

1

3

0

4

ven1.png

Venezuela

1

3

0

4

ukr1.png

Ukraine 

1

2

9

12

ken1.png

Kenya

1

2

2

5

hkg1.png

Hong Kong

1

2

0

3

rsa1.png

South Africa

1

2

0

3

svk1.png

Slovakia

1

2

0

3

srb1.png

Serbia

1

1

4

6

aut1.png

Austria

1

1

3

5

ina1.png

Indonesia

1

1

3

5

por1.png

Portugal

1

1

2

4

bel1.png

Belgium

1

1

1

3

eth1.png

Ethiopia

1

1

1

3

uga.png

Uganda 

1

1

1

3

phi1.png

Philippines

1

1

0

2

tun1.png

Tunisia

1

1

0

2

tur1.png

Turkey

1

0

5

6

irl1.png

Ireland

1

0

2

3

isr1.png

Israel

1

0

2

3

blr1.png

Belarus

1

0

1

2

est1.png

Estonia

1

0

1

2

fij1.png

Fiji

1

0

1

2

lat1.png

Latvia

1

0

1

2

ber1.png

Bermuda

1

0

0

1

mar1.png

Morocco

1

0

0

1

pur1.png

Puerto Rico

1

0

0

1

tha1.png

Thailand

1

0

0

1

arm1.png

Armenia

0

2

1

3

col1.png

Colombia

0

2

1

3

dom1.png

Dominican Republic

0

2

1

3

kgz1.png

Kyrgyzstan

0

2

1

3

ind1.png

India

0

1

3

4

mgl1.png

Mongolia

0

1

2

3

bul1.png

Bulgaria

0

1

1

2

ngr1.png

Nigeria

0

1

1

2

smr1.png

San Marino

0

1

1

2

jor1.png

Jordan

0

1

0

1

nam1.png

Namibia

0

1

0

1

mkd1.png

North Macedonia 

0

1

0

1

trk1.png

Turkmenistan 

0

1

0

1

kaz1.png

Kazakhstan

0

0

4

4

aze1.png

Azerbaijan

0

0

3

3

mex1.png

Mexico

0

0

3

3

egy1.png

Egypt

0

0

3

3

arg1.png

Argentina

0

0

1

1

fin1.png

Finland

0

0

1

1

civ1.png

Ivory Coast

0

0

1

1

kuw1-1.png

Kuwait

0

0

1

1

mas1.png

Malaysia

0

0

1

1

gha1.png

Ghana

0

0

1

1

bur1.png

Burkina Faso

0

0

1

1

syr1.png

Syria

0

0

1

1

alg1.png

Algeria

--

--

--

--

bah1.png

Bahamas

--

--

--

--

cmr1.png

Cameroon

--

--

--

--

ltu1.png

Lithuania

--

--

--

--

ioc1.png

Refugee Olympic Team

--

--

--

--

tto1.png

Trinidad and Tobago

--

--

--

--

uru1.png

Uruguay

--

--

--

--