The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are here. That means medals are being handed out. Below is a list of all the medals won during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Overall, 339 medals will be awarded across 33 sports.
The record for the most gold medals won at a single Olympics is 83, which the United States achieved at the 1984 Summer Games. Will history be made in Tokyo?
Follow our updated medal tracker below to find out.
COUNTRY
GOLD
SILVER
BRONZE
TOTALS
China
32
23
16
71
United States
27
33
23
83
Japan
21
7
12
40
Great Britain
15
18
16
49
Australia
15
4
17
36
Russian Olympic Committee
14
21
18
53
Germany
9
8
16
33
Italy
6
10
16
32
France
6
10
9
25
Netherlands
6
8
9
23
South Korea
6
4
9
19
New Zealand
6
4
6
16
Hungary
5
6
3
14
Cuba
5
3
4
12
Canada
4
5
7
16
Brazil
4
3
8
15
Czech Republic
4
3
1
8
Switzerland
3
4
5
12
Poland
3
3
4
10
Croatia
3
3
2
8
Jamaica
3
1
3
7
Chinese Taipei
2
4
5
11
Georgia
2
4
1
7
Sweden
2
5
0
7
Denmark
2
2
3
7
Norway
2
2
1
5
Iran
2
1
1
4
Slovenia
2
1
1
4
Ecuador
2
1
0
3
Greece
2
0
1
3
Uzbekistan
2
0
1
3
Kosovo
2
0
0
2
Qatar
2
0
0
2
Spain
1
4
5
10
Romania
1
3
0
4
Venezuela
1
3
0
4
Ukraine
1
2
9
12
Kenya
1
2
2
5
Hong Kong
1
2
0
3
South Africa
1
2
0
3
Slovakia
1
2
0
3
Serbia
1
1
4
6
Austria
1
1
3
5
Indonesia
1
1
3
5
Portugal
1
1
2
4
Belgium
1
1
1
3
Ethiopia
1
1
1
3
Uganda
1
1
1
3
Philippines
1
1
0
2
Tunisia
1
1
0
2
Turkey
1
0
5
6
Ireland
1
0
2
3
Israel
1
0
2
3
Belarus
1
0
1
2
Estonia
1
0
1
2
Fiji
1
0
1
2
Latvia
1
0
1
2
Bermuda
1
0
0
1
Morocco
1
0
0
1
Puerto Rico
1
0
0
1
Thailand
1
0
0
1
Armenia
0
2
1
3
Colombia
0
2
1
3
Dominican Republic
0
2
1
3
Kyrgyzstan
0
2
1
3
India
0
1
3
4
Mongolia
0
1
2
3
Bulgaria
0
1
1
2
Nigeria
0
1
1
2
San Marino
0
1
1
2
Jordan
0
1
0
1
Namibia
0
1
0
1
North Macedonia
0
1
0
1
Turkmenistan
0
1
0
1
Kazakhstan
0
0
4
4
Azerbaijan
0
0
3
3
Mexico
0
0
3
3
Egypt
0
0
3
3
Argentina
0
0
1
1
Finland
0
0
1
1
Ivory Coast
0
0
1
1
Kuwait
0
0
1
1
Malaysia
0
0
1
1
Ghana
0
0
1
1
Burkina Faso
0
0
1
1
Syria
0
0
1
1
Algeria
--
--
--
--
Bahamas
--
--
--
--
Cameroon
--
--
--
--
Lithuania
--
--
--
--
Refugee Olympic Team
--
--
--
--
Trinidad and Tobago
--
--
--
--
Uruguay
--
--
--
--