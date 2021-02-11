Nearly a week after Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said he would not step down from his role after making derogatory comments towards women, things have changed. Kyodo News is reporting that Mori will in fact resign, citing "people familiar with the matter."

This change in leadership comes during an unprecedented time: six months before the opening of the rescheduled Tokyo Games, an event where it's not entirely clear if things will come to pass, despite what officials have insisted. It's also worth noting here that 80 percent of people in Japan surveyed believe the Olympics should be canceled.

Taking over Mori' duties will be Saburo Kawabuchi, a former president of the Japan Football Association.

The resignation itself is expected to happen on Friday, when a special meeting of the organizing committee -- at least for those on the executive level -- will also determine repercussions against Mori. The comments that got Mori in trouble were that women talk too much in meetings and that they were too competitive.

"When one of them raises her hand, they probably think they have to say something, too. And then everyone says something," Mori said, per a Asahi Shimbun report.

What made these comments worse was that they were made in the context of Mori being asked why there were very few women on the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee. At the time of his commitment to not resigning, he gave a grudging apology.

"The statement made at the Japan Olympic Committee was an inappropriate expression, contrary to the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics," Mori said. "I am deeply remorseful. I would like to withdraw the statement. I would like to apologize for any unpleasant feelings."