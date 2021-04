The 2020 summer Olympics are on the horizon after being rescheduled in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The summer tournament will be held in Tokyo, Japan and groups have been drawn for Olympic soccer competitions. The United States women's national team were drawn into a group of death G with old rivals Sweden as well as Australia, and New Zealand.

The 2016 gold medalists, Germany, will miss out on the Olympics after failing to qualify via their early 2019 World Cup exit. France were eliminated in 2019 World Cup quarterfinals and also missed the cut. Europe will be represented by the Netherlands, 2019 World Cup runner-ups, and Great Britain.

Women's Olympic soccer groups

Group E: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile

Group F: China PR, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands

Group G: Sweden, USA, Australia, New Zealand

Group stage

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Wed., July 21 Group E Great Britain vs. Chile 3:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Wed., July 21 Group F China PR vs. Brazil 4 a.m. TBD Miyagi Wed., July 21 Group G Sweden vs. United States 4:30 a.m. TBD Tokyo Wed., July 21 Group E Japan vs. Canada 6:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Wed., July 21 Group F Zambia vs. Netherlands 7 a.m. TBD Miyagi Wed., July 21 Group G Australia vs. New Zealand 7:30 a.m. TBD Tokyo

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., July 24 Group E Chile vs. Canada 3:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Sat., July 24 Group F China PR vs. Zambia 4 a.m. TBD Miyagi Sat., July 24 Group G Sweden vs. Australia 4:30 a.m. TBD Saitama Sat., July 24 Group E Japan vs. Great Britain 6:30 a.m. TBD Sapporo Sat., July 24 Group F Netherlands vs. Brazil 7 a.m. TBD Miyagi Sat., July 24 Group G New Zealand vs. United States 7:30 a.m. TBD Saitama

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., July 27 Group G United States vs. Australia 4 a.m. TBD Kashima Tue., July 27 Group G New Zealand vs. Sweden 4 a.m. TBD Miyagi Tue., July 27 Group E Chile vs. Japan 7 a.m. TBD Miyagi Tue., July 27 Group E Canada vs. Great Britain 7 a.m. TBD Kashima Tue., July 27 Group F Netherlands vs. China PR 7:30 a.m. TBD Yokohama Tue., July 27 Group F Brazil vs. Zambia 7:30 a.m. TBD Saitama

Quarterfinals

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Fri., July 30 Quarterfinals 2E vs. 2F 4 a.m. TBD Miyagi Fri., July 30 Quarterfinals 1E vs. 3FG 5 a.m. TBD Kashima Fri., July 30 Quarterfinals 1G vs. 3EF 6 a.m. TBD Saitama Fri., July 30 Quarterfinals 1F vs. 2G 7 a.m. TBD Yokohama

Semifinals

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Mon., Aug. 2 Semifinals 1F/2G vs. 2E/2F 4 a.m. TBD Kashima Mon., Aug. 2 Semifinals 1E/3FG vs. 1G/3EF 7 a.m. TBD Yokohama

Bronze medal match

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Thurs., Aug. 5 Bronze TBD vs. TBD 4 a.m. TBD Kashima

Gold medal match