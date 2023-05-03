Three-time Olympic medalist and former 100-meter world champion Tori Bowie has died, her management company announced on Wednesday. She was 32.

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion... a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

According to The Guardian, Bowie was found dead in her Florida home. Her cause of death is not yet known.

"As the story continues to develop, we ask that you please respect our privacy," Icon Management noted in its statement.

USA Track and Field also released a brief statement on Twitter announcing Bowie's death:

Bowie, who was born and raised in Mississippi, famously served as the anchor leg in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on a squad that featured Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Garner. That group took home gold.

She also earned a silver medal in the 100-meter and a bronze medal in the 200-meter event at those same games.

Following that silver medal in the 100-meter, Bowie won the very same event at the world championships in London one year later.