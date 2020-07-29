The 2021 Tour de France has been moved to avoid a scheduling conflict with the Olympics in Tokyo. The historic event will now finish in Paris on July 18. The 2021 Tour de France was originally scheduled to begin in Copenhagen on July 2 and finish on July 25.

"The French stage race will finish on 18 July, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics," the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced in a press release.

The Olympics, which were postponed an entire year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, are set to begin on July 23. During the Olympics, the men's road race event is scheduled for July 24 and many of the Tour de France riders could participate in the popular event. With the altered dates, it is easier for riders to compete in both events if they choose.

Australian rider Rohan Dennis, who is the 2018 and 2019 world time trail champion, was considering not competing in the 2021 Tour de France if it provided a scheduling conflict with the Olympics.

The 2020 Tour de France was postponed until Aug. 29 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The race is set to wrap up on Sept. 20.