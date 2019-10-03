Track pulls back use of 'crotch cameras' at world championships after backlash from athletes

Viewers of the IAAF world championships in Doha, Quatar have gotten a very up-close and personal vantage point of runners at the starting line. However, some athletes are frustrated that the cameras are getting too personal and violate their privacy. The "block cameras" show a view up runners' legs. To put it bluntly, they were not received well.

Have you seen the “crotch cameras” on starting blocks at #WorldAthleticsChampionships?

Some athletes found the innovation too intrusive, so the angles have been adjusted by the IAAF after complaints.

"I'm not too keen about it because it's kind of invading my private space in a sense," South African's Akani Simbine said. "Being in the blocks is one of the athlete's sacred spaces and that's the point where you just want to be alone and be free."

Simbine ended up finishing in fourth place in Saturday's 100-meter final. The South African runner wasn't the only competitor that made a comment about the invasive cameras. United States runner Justin Gatlin weighed in and made a joke about the use of the cameras.

"I made sure I had my lucky underwear on," Gatlin said.

The IAAF was forced to alter the angles of the starting block cameras after receiving several complaints from athletes participating in the world championships.

"We have noted some specific feedback about the block cameras and we have confirmed we have appropriate measures in place to protect athlete privacy during the process of selecting images for broadcast," the IAAF said."We also have strict editorial guidelines for what is broadcast and these have been observed since the beginning of the championships."

The IAAF appeared to be attempting to give fans a closer look at the race than ever before. However, it definitely was a little too personal for a large majority of the competitors.