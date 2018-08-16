Two more Olympic gymnasts, Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross, reveal abuse by Larry Nassar
Nassar is serving life in prison for his systemic preying on young gymnasts
Two more Olympian gymnasts have come forward and revealed that they were abused by disgraced Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross, both gold-medal winners, spoke out against Nassar and his sexual assault of them. Nassar was convicted to life in prison on sexual abuse charges in January, shortly after being convicted for the possession of child pornography.
Ross, a member of the "Fierce Five" squad in 2012 that took home Olympic gold, said that she just wants to move past it.
"Everyone copes in their own way," she told the AP on Thursday. "It doesn't matter how old you are and what happens to you. I've come to the point in my life (where) I want to share my story and move on."
Kocian and Ross, who both compete at UCLA, spoke out with UCLA coach Valorie Kondos Field by their side on CBS This Morning.
On CBS, Ross said "I was in denial. At 13, I thought it was a legitimate form of treatment. As years have gone on, after hearing impact statements, you realize what a terrible event has happened."
"Treatment" was a big word throughout Nassar's trial, as Nassar inflicted assault upon the girls he preyed on under the guise of medical care.
Kocian, meanwhile, thinks the problem is on a far more macro level than Nassar.
"So many people knew about this and they went through the whole Olympic Games knowing and not doing anything," the 2016 "Final Five" team member said. "Even to this day I've heard nothing support wise from them."
USA Gymnastics, which had its board cleared out after the United States Olympic Committee demanded their resignations when the trial was over, issued a statement after Ross and Kocian came out. The committee expressed support for the two, though Kocian would like to hear something more personal.
Kocian added that "If we were to speak up (when the abuse occurred), we wouldn't have been in consideration for making (the team). We didn't have a voice. As an athlete, we should have a voice."
Kocian and Ross are suing Michigan State -- where Nassar worked as a doctor for years -- the USOC and USA Gymnastics. MSU settled with victims in the initial lawsuit for a reported $500 million
