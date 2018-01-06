U.S. figure skater Ashley Wagner 'furious' after judges leave her out of Olympics

Ashley Wagner performs in the ladies free skate during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center. USATSI

Ashley Wagner would have become the oldest Team USA figure skater to go to the Winter Olympics in decades if she had qualified for the 2018 Games.

On Friday, a fourth-place finish at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships confirmed that she would not be going as anything other than an alternate. And Wagner, 26, was not happy about it.

"I'm furious," she told the media after judges' scores kept her from qualifying for the 2018 PyeongChang Games. "I'm absolutely furious ... I absolutely left one jump on the table, but for me to put out two programs that I did at this competition as solid as I skated and to get those scores, I am furious, and I think deservedly so."

Wagner went on to say that she was OK with the judges "being strict on rotations" but suggested the panel had not been consistent in applying that standard "across the board," saying, "I don't necessarily feel like it's been that way at this event."

A fourth-place finish at the 2014 Figure Skating Championships was enough for her to qualify for the Sochi Games, where she earned a bronze medal. This time around, she'll have to settle with a selection as a first alternate, The Washington Post reported.

A silver medalist at the 2016 World Figure Skating Championships, the California native was also an alternate for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. A three-time Grand Prix Final medalist and five-time Grand Prix winner, she's also got three Figure Skating Championship titles to her name, earning national champion honors in 2012, 2013 and 2015.