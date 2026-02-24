The USA men's hockey team is anxious to attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night, according to gold medal game hero Jack Hughes and his brother, Quinn. The USA women's gold medal hockey team declined an invitation, citing scheduling conflicts.

The men's team captured its first gold since 1980 thanks to Jack Hughes' overtime heroics during a 2-1 win over Canada. Hughes' shot past Canadian goalie Jordan Binnington came 46 years to the day after the "Miracle on Ice" victory over the Soviet Union at Lake Placid.

"We're so proud to represent the U.S. and when you get the chance to go to the White House and meet the President, we're proud to be Americans and that's so patriotic," Jack Hughes told The Daily Mail this week. "No matter what your views are, we're super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that."

Trump invited the men's team to the State of the Union address during a call with the team shortly after their Sunday win over Canada.

"I don't know how much we're allowed to say, but yes, yeah, we're excited to go," Quinn Hughes said Tuesday morning on ABC News. "Something you don't get to do ... I don't know what today is -- every Tuesday. But yeah, but, it's going to be special for us, but I'm glad you mentioned the women's team again. You know, we're really happy for them. Obviously, a lot going on on social media surrounding our team and their team. But, you know, the last couple we've done a lot of training with them and got to know a lot of those girls really well. We're extremely happy to come."

For the first time in Winter Olympics history, the USA swept golds in hockey, making the 2026 Milano Cortina Games especially memorable stateside. The women's team posted five consecutive shutouts before beating Canada, 2-1, in overtime for gold while the men fought off more than a dozen shots on goal in the third period to force an extra session.

Less than two minutes into overtime, Zach Werenski's pass to Jack Hughes on a 2-on-1 breakaway led to a crafty shot through the legs of Binnington to win it.

The US women's team thanked President Trump for extending an invite.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women's Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," the U.S. women's team said in a statement released Monday. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."