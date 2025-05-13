U.S. Olympic gold medal wrestler Kyle Snyder was arrested in a police sting operation in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday. Snyder was among 16 men arrested and charged in the operation.

Snyder, 29, was arrested for engaging in prostitution by uniformed officers inside a hotel room, the Columbus Division of Police said in a statement published by CBS News. According to the department, the Police and Community Together (PACT) unit published online ads to "solicit others to engage in sexual activity for hire."

On Friday evening, officers received texts and calls from a man responding to one of the ads. The man, later identified as Snyder, arrived at the hotel room, paid an undercover officer money, and requested a sexual act, police said. Snyder was released from custody shortly after. He's summoned to appear in court on May 19.

Snyder won the Olympic gold medal for freestyle wrestling at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. He holds the coveted distinction of being the youngest wrestler to win the world, NCAA and Olympic championships in the same year. His 2016 clean sweep marked the first time the rare American wrestling achievement had been accomplished in a generation.

Snyder also won a silver medal at the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo. He placed fourth in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The three-time NCAA heavyweight champion was inducted into the 2024 Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Snyder signed with Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle wrestling league last week, per Associated Press, before the league's Aug. 30 debut event.