U.S. Olympian Tori Bowie was found dead in her Florida home last month, and at the time, no specific cause of death was announced. This week, Bowie's agent, Kimberly Holland, confirmed to CBS News that she died from childbirth complications.

"Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful," Holland said. "So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

USA Today obtained a report from the Orange County (Fla.) Medical Examiner Office that revealed the three-time Olympic track and field medalist had a "well-developed fetus" and was undergoing labor at the time of her death. The 32-year-old athlete was around eight months pregnant when she died.

News of her death officially came on May 3 from the sports agency representing Bowie.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister," Icon Management Inc. wrote on Twitter. "Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Per the medical report, Bowie likely suffered respiratory distress and eclampsia -- a severe condition that occurs in the second half of pregnancy that causes the person to develop seizures, according to Cleveland Clinic. Eclampsia is a rare complication of preeclampsia, a disorder in which the pregnant person suffers from high blood pressure and protein in their urine.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Team USA athlete and 3x medalist Tori Bowie. She has left an incredible mark on the sport of Track and Field and the Team USA community," read a statement by Team USA Athletes Commission in May.

Bowie, a Mississippi native, started her professional career as a track and field athlete in 2013. She won three medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games: a silver medal in the 100-meter dash, a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash, and a gold medal with her teammates in the 100-meter relay.

Before Rio, Bowie won a bronze medal at the 2015 Beijing World Championship and two gold medals at London in 2017.