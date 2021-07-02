American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has reportedly failed a drug test that could result in the U.S. 100-meter champion missing that event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 21-year-old standout, who was expected to contend for a gold medal, tested positive for what is classified as a substance of abuse, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.

A positive test result would disqualify her U.S. Olympic Trials performance, and she could be suspended from competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Richardson did not use steroids and is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana, according to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer

Though a 30-day suspension would force Richardson out of the 100 meters, it would end prior to the start of competition in the 4x100-meter relay, which she was expected to run. It is not yet known whether she would be qualified for that event.

Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials, would replace Richardson in the 100 meters if she is disqualified and/or suspended.

Richardson had yet addressed the reports of her failed drug test. However, she withdrew from Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Stockholm where she was scheduled to run the 200 meters.

She also sent a cryptic tweet Thursday, which reads, "I am human."

The Olympics will run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed from the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another American sprinter, 2018 U.4. 00m champion Kahmari Montgomery, tested positive for marijuana at the Miramar Invitational on April 10 and served a one-month ban from April 30 through May 29 after completing the treatment program.