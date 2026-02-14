The United States men's hockey team takes the ice for the second time in the 2026 Winter Olympics when it faces Denmark on Thursday. This Group C matchup will pit the world's No. 1 ranked team in the Americans versus the eighth-ranked Danish squad. Team USA won gold at the 2025 World Championships and finished fifth at the prior Olympic Games, as it seeks its 12th Olympic medal. The Americans beat Latvia 5-1 in their Group C open on Thursday, while Denmark lost 3-1 to Germany.

Opening faceoff is set for 3:10 p.m. ET from the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The United States is the -7000 favorite (risk $7,000 to win $100) on the money line in the latest United States vs. Denmark odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, with Denmark at +2000. The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5. Before making any USA vs. Denmark picks, check out the 2026 Winter Olympics predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Mike Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. He is SportsLine's top NHL expert, going 28-12 (+1526) over his last 40 NHL money line picks. Anyone following his picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Severance has set his sights on United States vs. Denmark in men's hockey at the Winter Olympics 2026. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the latest Winter Olympics odds and hockey betting trends for Denmark vs. United States:

USA vs. Denmark money line: United States -7000, Denmark +2000 USA vs. Denmark over/under: 6.5 goals USA vs. Denmark puck line: United States -1.5 (-1400) USA vs. Denmark picks: See picks at SportsLine USA vs. Denmark streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

USA vs. Denmark men's hockey predictions

Severance is targeting a parlay for this matchup, and one leg is that the Under 6.5 total goals hits. The Americans were strong offensively in their opener with five goals, but it would take more than even that for this to get over the total. Denmark didn't show much offensive firepower in a one-goal showing against Germany, and the task will be even tougher against USA.

"This is only Denmark's second time participating in the Olympics in men's hockey after finishing seventh at the 2022 Beijing Games. The country has two quality NHL forwards in Lars Eller (Ottawa Senators) and Nikolaj Ehlers (Carolina Hurricanes)," Severance told SportsLine..

Denmark, meanwhile, could make it tough on USA to pile up as many goals if the Danish side has Frederik Anderson (Hurricanes) in net. Severance calls him a "quality NHL goalie" and notes that he stopped 23 shots against Germany. He also notes the general trend of lower-scoring games thus far, making the Under the value play in this spot. See Severance's picks at SportsLine.

How to make USA vs. Denmark picks

Severance has analyzed the USA vs. Denmark matchup and has released his parlay, which includes a strong play on one side. You can see his picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins United States vs. Denmark, and which side has all the value for a parlay? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USA vs. Denmark match to back, all from the expert who is on a 28-12 run on his NHL picks headed into the break, and find out.