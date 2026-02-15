The United States looks to stay perfect in Group C preliminary action when it battles Germany in a key matchup on Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Germany is coming off a 4-3 loss to Latvia on Saturday, while the United States defeated Denmark 6-3. The United States (2-0), which is looking for its first medal since taking silver at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, has outscored its opponents 11-4 so far. Germany (1-1), which took the silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, has outscored its foes 6-5.

Opening faceoff is set for 3:10 p.m. ET from the Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan, Italy. The United States is a -1000 favorite (risk $1,000 to win $100) on the money line in the latest United States vs. Germany odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6.5.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005.

Now, Severance has set his sights on United States vs. Germany in men's hockey at the Winter Olympics 2026.

United States vs. Germany money line: United States -1000, Germany +640 United States vs. Germany over/under: 6.5 goals United States vs. Germany puck line: United States -1.5 (-340)

United States vs. Germany men's hockey preview

The United States and Germany have met 10 previous times, with the United States holding a 9-1 edge. The United States has outscored the Germans 53-11 in those games. In the Olympic Games, the United States has medaled 11 times, while Germany has medaled twice.

The USA has earned two gold medals, eight silver and one bronze. Germany, meanwhile, has earned one silver medal and one bronze. West Germany earned two bronze medals.

So who wins USA vs. Germany, and which side has all the value?