The United States men's hockey team takes the ice for the first time in the 2026 Winter Olympics when it faces Latvia on Thursday. This Group C matchup will pit the world's No. 1 ranked team in the Americans versus the 10th-ranked Latvians. Team USA won gold at the 2025 World Championships and finished fifth at the last Olympic Games, as it seeks its 12th Olympic medal. Latvia placed 10th at last year's World Championships and was an 11th-place finisher at the 2022 Winter Olympics, as the Latvians are aiming for their first Olympic medal.

Opening faceoff is set for 3:10 p.m. ET from the Unipol Dome in Milan, Italy.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005.

Now, Severance has set his sights on United States vs. Latvia in men's hockey at the Winter Olympics 2026.

USA vs. Latvia money line: United States -2400, Latvia +1200 USA vs. Latvia over/under: 6.5 goals USA vs. Latvia puck line: United States -3.5 (-162)

Latvia vs. USA men's hockey preview

Both squads are in the top 10 of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Ranking, with the U.S. as No. 1 and Latvia 10th. By virtue of its ranking, the U.S. automatically qualified for the 2026 Games, while Latvia won all three of its games in the final qualification tournament to earn its bid.

There are six current NHL players on the Latvian squad, with the country's best tournament finish coming when it won bronze at the 2023 World Championships. Latvia's best finish over its six prior Olympics is eighth place (2014), and it lost all four of its games at the 2022 Winter Olympics. As for the Americans, its entire squad is made up of NHL players as the U.S. seeks similar success to the gold medal it won at last year's World Championships. Team USA has won two Olympic gold medals (1960, 1980) but hasn't won any medal since taking silver at the 2010 Games.

These nations have faced off 13 times previously at either the Olympics or in the World Championships. The United States owns a 10-2-1 edge, with the one tie coming in their one prior Olympic matchup in 2006. The Americans prevailed, 6-3, when they last met in 2024, while Latvia's only victory in the head-to-head series came at the 2014 World Championships.

How to make USA vs. Latvia picks

Severance has analyzed the U.S. vs. Latvia matchup and has released his best bets, including hockey predictions on the puck line and with the over/under. You can see them only at SportsLine.

So who wins United States vs. Latvia, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USA vs. Latvia match to back, all from the expert who has crushed his past hockey picks, and find out.