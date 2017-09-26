United States Olympic Committee continues preparations for Olympic Games despite Pyongyang threat looming

United States Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun doesn't share the concerns of France when it comes to the 2018 Winter Games to played in South Korea. A few days after France said that it may stay home from the 2018 Games due to the looming threat of North Korea, Blackmun said during a press conference that the United States is preparing for the games with all of the usual policies, and pulling out is not on the table.

"We are preparing as if we are going to go," said Blackmun during a conference to start a Winter Games media summit. "We understand individual athletes may have questions and concerns but our job as the national Olympic committee for the United States is to make sure the athletes have an opportunity to go and are well supported by us while they are there."

There haven't been any United States athletes that have publicly expressed concern about the Games thus far, and as such the USOC has not changed any of their preparation policies.

"These Games are really no different than any other Games in terms of our preparations, we are working closely with the State Department and law enforcement," Blackmun continued. "We had an opportunity to be in South Korea a little over a month ago and met with the four-star general who oversees all the U.S. forces there. We are in constant communication should the unthinkable happen. There are conflicts between nations -- that's not an issue for the U.S. Olympic Committee to get involved in -- that is an issue for the IOC and foreign nations to make decisions on. We talk to the State Department on a regular basis. We are getting the same briefings other Americans are getting who are travelling to South Korea. There are no travel restrictions in place right now and if that should change I'm sure we would be among the first to know."

The USOC is employing a strict "show must go on" policy, but it makes sense in this context. If athletes start to get uneasy, they may re-evaluate. Although North Korea has been bustling with activity in recent months, International Olympic Committee member Thomas Bach has not acknowledged any real threat.

"There is not even a hint that there is a threat for the security of the games in the context of the tensions between North Korea and some other countries," Bach said last week. He tagged on that "no doubt is being raised about the Olympic Winter Games in 2018."