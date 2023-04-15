The United States women's hockey team has reached the IIHF Women's World Championship final after a 9-1 beatdown of Czechia in the semifinal, sending the U.S. team to the final for the 22nd year in a row. The U.S. will face the winner of the semifinal match between Canada and Switzerland in Sunday's final round.

Three different players scored multiple goals, with Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scoring twice. To add to that, three players -- Cayla Barnes, Caroline Harvey and Taylor Heise -- were credited with three assists. Aerin Frankel served as goalie for the fourth consecutive game, tying the longest run for a U.S. women's goalie at either the Olympics or the world championship in the last 26 years.

Depending on the outcome of the seminfinal match between Canada and Switzerland, the final could very well be an incredibly familiar matchup. The U.S. and Canada have played each other in 26 out of 28 all-time Olympic and world championship finals. Canada has won the last three global titles in a row, with one coming in the 2022 Olympics and the others coming in the World Championship. Canada also currently boasts a five-game win streak against the United States, its longest against the U.S. team in the last 13 years.