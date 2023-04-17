The United States women's hockey team won the IIHF World Championship final on Sunday night, prevailing 6-3 over Canada after scoring three times in the final four minutes of the game. The U.S. team's win ended a five-game losing streak to Canada and marked their first championship since their triumph in the 2018 Olympics.

Although Canada led 3-2 in the third period, the U.S. would tie the game on a Caroline Harvey goal before a flurry of scoring in a five-on-three power play that included two goals in 27 seconds. Both goals came from Hilary Knight, who became the first American skater to ever record a hat trick in an Olympic or world championship final.

Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes also scored goals to complete the United States' largest margin of victory in a major final since 2009. The wide margin of victory was particularly notable in the context of the U.S. and Canadian teams' rivalry, as only one of the last 12 gold medal games between the two teams had been decided by more than one score.

The U.S. will be both the defending champions and host country of next year's IIHF World Championship, which is slated to be held in Utica, N.Y.