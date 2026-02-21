The gold medal will be on the line on Sunday when the United States takes on Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey championship. It will be the eighth time the U.S. and Canada will have met for the gold, and first since 2010 when the Canadians claimed gold in Vancouver. Canada reached the final with a 3-2 win over Finland on Friday, while the United States downed Slovakia 6-2. Canada has nine men's hockey gold medals, while the United States has two since the first Winter Games in Antwerp in 1920.

Canada enters as the -126 favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, while the U.S. is at +105. The over/under in total goals is 5.5. Sunday's puck drop is set for 8:10 a.m. ET from Palaltalia, Milan.

USA vs. Canada money line: Canada -126, United States +105 USA vs. Canada over/under: 5.5 goals USA vs. Canada puck line: Canada -1.5 (+198)

The teams have met seven times for the gold medal, with Canada winning six of those. In Olympic competition, Canada and the USA have met 19 times, with Canada holding a 12-4-3 edge. At Beijing in 2022, the U.S. earned a 4-2 win in the preliminary round, before both teams were ousted in the quarterfinals.

The United States is 5-0 in the competition, winning Group C by outscoring the competition 16-5. The U.S. then outlasted Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals, before downing Slovakia in the semifinals. Canada won Group A with a 5-0 win over Czechia, 5-1 win over Switzerland and 10-2 triumph over France, before beating Czechia 4-3 in overtime in the quarterfinals and Finland in the semifinals. See his other picks at SportsLine.

