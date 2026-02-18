The 2026 Winter Olympics women's hockey gold medal game will be a familiar matchup as the United States faces Canada on Thursday. The two have faced off six times previously for Olympic gold, with the Canadians holding a 4-2 record. The Americans are undefeated in the Winter Olympics 2026, winning all six games by at least four goals. That includes a 5-0 win over Canada in the preliminary round, which is the Canadians only defeat.

The puck drops for USA vs. Canada at 1:10 p.m. ET from the Unipol Dome in Milan, Italy. The Americans are -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) in the latest Olympics women's hockey odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Canada is the +375 underdog, with the over/under for total goals at 5.5 (+108/-132).

A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered nine Olympic Games in person. At Rio in 2016, Tierney profited big-time. He told readers to bet over on Team USA's gold medal count (41.5) and over on Team USA's overall medal count (102.5). The result? 46 golds, 121 medals and two easy cashes.

Then, at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Tierney hit two of his three predictions: Germany (+200) to win the most gold medals and the United States winning under 10.5 gold medals (+110). At the last Winter Games in 2022, Tierney cashed in again by backing Team USA to go over 22.5 total medals (-110) as the Americans claimed 25 overall medals. Anyone following his Olympic betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Canada vs. United States in women's hockey final at the Winter Olympics 2026.

United States vs. Canada money line: United States -500, Canada +375 United States vs. Canada over/under: 5.5 goals United States vs. Canada puck line: United States -1.5 (-184) United States vs. Canada picks: See picks at SportsLine United States vs. Canada streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After evaluating USA vs. Canada, Tierney is leaning Over on the goal total (5.5). These teams have met six times since the World Championship gold medal match in April 2025. Those six contests have averaged 7.2 total goals, with a couple of them seeing one team clear 5.5 goals all on its own in the game.

The U.S. has scored at least five goals in all six of its games in this Olympic tournament, while Canada has found the back of the net at least four times during its six-game run to the final. While the Canadians were routed 5-0 in the preliminary round versus the United States, the former was missing star Marie-Philip Poulin due to injury. She is back, and she happens to be the all-time leading goalscorer (20) in women's Olympics hockey history. With that additional firepower to counter the juggernaut that the United States is, Tierney sees at least six total goals.

