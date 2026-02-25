In the aftermath of their gold medal sweep at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the U.S. men's and women's hockey teams have been at the center of some controversy. While the men's team was celebrating its first gold medal win in 46 years, President Donald Trump called to offer his congratulations and joked about inviting the women's team to the State of the Union.

"I must tell you, we're gonna have to bring the women's team," Trump said in a video of the call posted to social media. "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

The joke elicited audible laughs from several people in the men's locker room. And while the men's team was honored at the State of the Union on Tuesday night, the women's team declined the invitation. In an interview with ESPN, Hilary Knight, the captain of the women's team, described Trump's joke as "distasteful" and said it took away from "amazing gold medal feats" by women across the board at the Olympics. As for the relationship between the men's and women's hockey teams, Knight said that a "quick lapse" has "overshadowed" the tight-knit bond that was formed in Italy.

"I think the guys were in a tough spot," Knight said. "It's a shame that this storyline and narrative has blown up and is overshadowing our connection, genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on. We've had phenomenal relationships in the [Olympic] village and supporting each other on the world stage -- and also the professional stages. I look forward to those friendships and acquaintances continuing in great fashion."

U.S. women's hockey team declines invitation to attend the State of the Union Bryan DeArdo

Knight, who set the U.S. women's record for Olympic points and goals with her game-tying tally against Canada in the gold medal game, said the story has presented everyone with a chance to re-examine how they talk about women's accomplishments across all disciplines.

"I think this is a really great learning point to really focus on how we talk about women, not only in sport but in industry," Knight said. "Women aren't less than. Our achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are."

On Wednesday, Jeremy Swayman, a goalie on the men's team, returned to practice with the Boston Bruins and expressed some regret for the way Team USA initially responded to President Trump's joke.

"We should've reacted differently," Swayman told reporters. "We know that. We are so excited for the women's team and have so much respect for the women's team. To share that gold medal with them is something that we'll be forever grateful for. Now that we're home, we get to share that together forever, seeing the incredible support we have from the USA and sharing this incredible gold medal."