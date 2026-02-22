United States hockey is officially golden. For the first time in Olympic history, Team USA completed a sweep of hockey gold medals in the men's and women's events at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics as the men won an overtime match 2-1 over Canada on Sunday to claim the Americans' first gold medal in 46 years.

The women won in nearly identical fashion with a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada on Friday to bring home their first gold medal in eight years.

The United States is only the second country in history to sweep gold medals in men's and women's hockey during the same Olympic Games, joining Canada, which did so three times in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

American men had not won gold since the famed "Miracle on Ice" team, which defeated the Soviet Union in 1980. Sunday's win came exactly 46 years to the day of that victory (Feb. 22, 1980).

The U.S. now has three Olympic gold medals on the men's side, having first won the hardware in 1960. Sunday's victory was its first off home ice in the Olympics. The women also have three gold medals, previously claiming the honors in 1998 and 2018.

Four of the United States' six Olympic gold medals in hockey have come by defeating Canada.

Team USA gold medals in Olympic hockey

Olympics Team Opponent Score 1960 Squaw Valley Men Czechoslovakia 9-4 1980 Lake Placid Men Soviet Union 4-3 1998 Nagano Women Canada 3-1 2018 PyeongChang Women Canada 3-2 2026 Milan Cortina Women Canada 2-1 (OT) 2026 Milan Cortina Men Canada 2-1 (OT)

The Americans concluded the 2026 Olympics with 12 gold medals, the most ever for the Americans at the Winter Games, and 33 medals overall. The U.S. finished solo second in both categories for the first time in 76 years (1952 Oslo Olympics).