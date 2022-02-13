The NHL won't be sending its top stars to the Winter Olympics for the second consecutive time. Due to the NHL's COVID-19 outbreaks prior to Christmas, the league decided in December that it wouldn't be sending its top-tier talent to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Since the United States men's hockey team won't features the likes of Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane, the roster will instead be comprised of several of the NHL's top amateur prospects along with veteran players that have NHL experience. Players like University of Michigan stars Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson and University of North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson will headline a very youthful group that will be headed to Beijing.
Team USA will begin their quest for a gold medal on Feb. 10 against China in their first of three prelim games. Below you can find when exactly you can watch the Americans go for gold throughout the Winter Olympics, as well at the team roster.
USA men's hockey schedule
- Feb. 10: USA 8, China 0 (Prelims)
- Feb. 11: USA 4, Canada 2 (Prelims)
- Feb. 13: USA vs. Germany (Prelims), 8 a.m.
- Feb. 14: Men's hockey quarterfinal playoff, 11 p.m.
- Feb. 15: Men's hockey quarterfinal playoff, 3:40 a.m.
- Feb. 16: Men's hockey quarterfinal, 1 a.m.
- Feb. 17: Men's hockey semifinal 1, 11 p.m.
- Feb. 18: Men's hockey semifinal 2, 8:10 a.m.
- Feb. 19: Men's hockey bronze medal game, 8 a.m.
- Feb. 19: Men's hockey gold medal game, 11 p.m.
USA men's hockey team roster
Forwards
- Nick Abruzzese
- Ken Agostino
- Matty Beniers
- Brendan Brisson
- Noah Cates
- Sean Farrell
- Sam Hentges
- Matthew Knies
- Mark McLaughlin
- Ben Meyers
- Andy Miele
- Brian O'Neill
- Nick Shore
- Nathan Smith
Defensemen
- Brian Cooper
- Brock Faber
- Drew Helleson
- Steven Kampfer
- Aaron Ness
- Nick Perbix
- Jake Sanderson
- David Warsofsky
Goaltenders
- Drew Commesso
- Strauss Mann
- Pat Nagle
