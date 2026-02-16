A spot in the gold-medal game in the 2026 Winter Olympics is on the line when Team USA takes on Sweden in the semifinals of women's ice hockey on Monday. The winner advances to face the winner of Canada vs. Switzerland, with the loser going to the bronze-medal matchup against the loser of that game. The United States has dominated the competition in Italy with a 26-1 goal differential, while Sweden has been strong as well, outscoring opponents 20-2.

Opening faceoff is set for 10:40 a.m. ET at Milano Santagiulia Arena in Milan, Italy. The United States is a -7000 favorite (risk $7,000 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Sweden vs. United States odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6.5. Before making any USA vs. Sweden picks, check out the 2026 Winter Olympics predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered nine Olympic Games in person. At Rio in 2016, Tierney profited big-time. He told readers to bet over on Team USA's gold medal count (41.5) and over on Team USA's overall medal count (102.5). The result? 46 golds, 121 medals and two easy cashes.

Then, at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Tierney hit two of his three predictions: Germany (+200) to win the most gold medals and the United States winning under 10.5 gold medals (+110). At the last Winter Games in 2022, Tierney cashed in again by backing Team USA to go over 22.5 total medals (-110) as the Americans claimed 25 overall medals. Anyone following his Olympic betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Sweden vs. United States in women's hockey at the Winter Olympics 2026.

United States vs. Sweden money line: United States -7000, Sweden +2000 United States vs. Sweden over/under: 5.5 goals United States vs. Sweden puck line: United States -1.5 (-1400) United States vs. Sweden picks: See picks at SportsLine United States vs. Sweden streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Sweden vs. Team USA picks

After evaluating this matchup, Tierney is leaning Over on the goal total (6.5). The Americans have scored at least five goals in each game in Italy, while Sweden has tallied at least four per matchup. The job gets much tougher for Sweden, but with Team USA's track record, the Swedish might only need a goal or two to help lift the game Over the total.

