The U.S. women's national team will face Canada in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals on Monday at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Japan. The two teams are each other's most frequent foe in competition, and the postponed 2020 Summer Games semifinal will be their 62nd meeting all-time. USA leads the the series with a 51-7-3 record, and are undefeated against Canada in 36 consecutive matches with 30 wins 6 draws.

The long time Concacaf rivals will meet for the third time in Olympic play, and this will be their second time against each other in semifinal action. The two sides last met in Olympic semifinals during the 2012 London Games, where Team USA defeated Canada 4-3 in extra time to advance into the final en route to Olympic gold.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information & odds

Date : Monday, Aug. 2 | Time : 4:00 a.m. ET

: Monday, Aug. 2 | : 4:00 a.m. ET Location : Ibaraki Kashima Stadium -- Kashima, Japan

: Ibaraki Kashima Stadium -- Kashima, Japan TV channel: USA network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA network | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: USA -154, Draw +260, Canada +400 (all odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

USWNT: Team USA has been on an unpredictable trajectory during the Olympic quest for gold. The team advanced into semifinals on a penalty shootout -- continuing an uncharacteristic timeline for a team that typically secures wins over the last two years and often finds themselves getting stronger as competitions go on. The USWNT could be comforted by the familiarity of their foe in Canada, but the team will advance through the one consistent factor they have had during this time -- player rotation from head coach Vlatko Andonovski. The front line has seen constant adjustment throughout, and with Lynn Williams going 57 minutes last match, she could be tagged for another start. Clear exceptions have been Crystal Dunn who has four consecutive starts this tournament, and Julie Ertz with three straight starts after coming off the bench in the opening loss vs. Sweden.

Canada: The Canadians advanced into their semifinal fashion after a penalty shootout against Brazil last week. The team is led by longtime captain Christine Sinclair. The 38-year-old is the all-time leading international goal scorer with 187 international goals. The backline line is anchored by 25-year-old Kadeisha Buchanan, who currently leads the team with total minutes played after four consecutive starts. Buchanan will have to help goalkeeper Kalien Sheridan keep things organized after starting keeper Stephanie Labbe was booked in the quarterfinal and is unavailable for the semifinal.

USWNT vs. Canada prediction

The two sides will play another classic, physical, closely contested match, with both sides getting on the scoreboard, but USWNT squeak through a victory on a late goal. Pick: USWNT 2, Canada 1.