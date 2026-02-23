The USA women's hockey team has declined an invitation to attend Tuesday night's State of the Union, a day after President Donald Trump jokingly told the men's hockey team that he would probably be impeached if he also didn't invite the women's team.

Scheduling conflicts was the reason for declining the invitation to attend the State of the Union, according to a USA Hockey spokesperson.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women's Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," the spokesperson said. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate."

The spokesperson added that the team was "honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

Trump invited the men's team to the State of the Union during a call with the team shortly after their win over Canada. It is unclear whether the team will attend.

"I must tell you, we're gonna have to bring the women's team," he said. "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

Team USA made history at the 2026 Olympics by completing a sweep of hockey gold medals for the first time. The women's team won the gold for the first time in eight years after recording a 2-1 overtime win over Canada. Two days later, the men's team followed suit in nearly identical fashion after posting a 2-1 overtime win over Canada. The men's team captured their first gold medal since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice."

While the women's team trailed for most of regulation before tying the score in the third period, the men's team took an early lead before Canada tied things up in the second period. It remained tied throughout the third period before Zach Werenski fed Jack Hughes for the game-winning goal less than two minutes into overtime.

The women's golden goal was scored by Megan Keller, who had assisted on Hilary Knight's game-tying goal in the third period.