Usain Bolt pulls up injured, fails to finish last race at World Championships

An apparent leg injury ended Usain Bolt's 4x100 meter relay final early on Saturday. Getty Images

A weekend after finishing third in the 100-meter dash final at the IAAF World Championships, Usain Bolt tumbled to the track in the final race of his world-renowned career, succumbing to an apparent leg injury in the 4x100-meter relay final Saturday and failing to finish the event before being helped to the finish line by Team Jamaica teammates.

Responsible for the anchor leg of the relay, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist pulled up shortly after taking the baton, then laid on the track before getting up to finish.

Great Britain came from behind amid Bolt's collapse to top the United States for a gold medal, and Jamaica landed a did-not-finish designation, as noted by ESPN. Helped along by his teammates, Bolt did cross the finish line barefoot. But it was hardly the sendoff anyone anticipated for the world-record sprinter.

With Team Jamaica behind him, Usain Bolt crosses the finish line in the final race of his career. pic.twitter.com/fvVMHRDW88 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 12, 2017

An 11-time world champion and the first athlete to hold 100- and 200-meter world records since fully automatic time became mandatory, the 30-year-old Bolt said he planned to retire from racing after this year's events. Named a World Athlete of the Year and Track & Field Athlete of the Year in seasons past, he holds a trio of Olympic titles in the 200-meter event.