Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus. Jamaica's minister of health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, announced the result of Bolt's test on Monday night. Bolt, who was tested on Saturday, is not currently showing any symptoms of the virus.

"It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive," Dr. Christopher Tufton said. "He has been formally notified, I'm told, by the authorities."

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is yet to confirm the positive test, but he did take to social media to address his health and the situation.

"Just waking up, like everybody else, checked social media, saw that social media saying I'm confirmed to have COVID-19," Bolt said in a video. "I am trying to be responsible, so I am going to stay in and stay away from my friends."

The reported positive test comes after a video circulated on social media showed Bolt attending a party for his 34th birthday over the weekend. In the clip, Bolt is seen dancing outdoors. From what is caught on video, party attendees did not practice social distancing. In addition, no one in the video is wearing a face mask. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that police are currently investigating the party.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling attended Bolt's birthday party, but he has tested negative for COVID-19, according to Sky Sports.