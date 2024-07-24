The opening match of Group A in the 2024 Summer Olympics has France and the United States linking up on Wednesday afternoon. France have scored at least four goals in two of their last three outings. These two teams last squared off back in March, a game which ended in a 2-2 draw. The teams are U-23 with three exceptions per squad, and the Americans are back at the Olympics in men's soccer for the first time since 2008 in Beijing.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. France are -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. France odds, while USA are +410 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any France vs. USMNT picks, you need to check out what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Now, Green has taken a close look at the USMNT vs. France match and locked in his Olympic soccer picks. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. France money line: France -180, United States +410, Draw +350

USMNT vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. France spread: France -1.5 (+164)

FRA: France have scored 12 goals in their three warm-up friendlies

USA: USA U-23 have lost three of their last six international matches

USMNT vs. France picks: See picks here

Why you should back the USMNT

It's been a while since the U-23 United States team have suited up for the Olympics and they are looking to be a competitive threat in the tournament and find a way to the podium. This group has a few up-and-coming players hoping to make a name for themselves in their careers.

Forward Taylor Booth is a decisive attacker who has a knack for both scoring and attacking in the final third. He has four career caps for the USA. During the 2023-24 season for FC Utrecht, Booth had five goals and 32 total shots. Midfielder Paxten Aaronson joined Booth in FC Utrecht. He has great field vision with good awareness. He has one career goal for the USA. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back France

France are under a lot of pressure heading into the tournament as the host country. Les Blues are the betting favorite at +200 and last won the gold in 1984. This squad has won three of their last four contests. Midfielder Andy Diouf can be an effective offensive weapon. Diouf has great footwork to dribble past defenders with good anticipation. He has logged one goal this year for France.

Midfielder Michael Olise is able to consistently score with his left foot. Olise continues to be confident when he dribbles and creates offensive opportunities with ease. The 22-year-old registered 10 goals and six assists for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League last season. Forward Arnaud Kalimuendo is another skilled striker. He's comfortable with the ball and owns good awareness. During the 2023-24 season with Stade Rennais, Kalimuendo notched 10 goals and one assist. See which team to pick here.

How to make France vs. USMNT picks

Green is leaning Over on the goal total and has also locked in a pair of confident best bets. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins USMNT vs. France, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated profits across multiple leagues, and find out.