Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Alyssa Naeher 90 Came up with a big save in the first half, and had great positioning to keep things even for a tense 20 minutes but the midfield and backline didn't do much favors here. Probably kept the scoreline from being worse than the three. 6

(DEF) Kelley O'Hara 90 Often praised for her ability to be impactful on wing and was simply not today. Struggled to generate offense along the flank and was part of a backline that was exposed by Sweden all day. 4.5

(DEF) Abby Dahlkemper 90 Struggled against Sweden's pressure, and made a poor decision to get caught out of position on the third goal. Had trouble connecting with teammates out the back. 4

(DEF) Becky Sauerbrunn 90 Tough day at the office for the captain as Sweden kept exposing space and picking out passing lanes. Like her teammates, had trouble playing out of the back. 4.5

(DEF) Crystal Dunn 80 Sweden targeted her all day, overloading this flank during the match. A good plan to take out USWNT's best attacker on the left. Had to cover lots of ground and made big defensive recoveries for the team during first half. 5

(MID) Lindsey Horan 90 Never appeared to get into the game and struggled in the defensive midfield role in place of Julie Ertz. Was pushed higher in the second half when Ertz came on and still appeared disconnected with teammates. 4

(MID) Sam Mewis 45 Had troubled picking out passing lanes and didn't have the best interlinking play on the pitch after being forced to defend more than she'd like and was subbed out at halftime to make room for Ertz 5

(MID) Rose Lavelle 81 Attempted to be a playmaker with the ball at her feet, and tried to pick out passing lanes but didn't have many options throughout the match from her teammates. 5

(FWD) Tobin Heath 65 Got the start after big performances in the send off matches, didn't have a similar impact but was able to dribble and tried to create her own shot when in the final third. 5

(FWD) Alex Morgan 45 Had to spend the first half recovering defensively, wasn't a big threat in the final third despite trying to get on the ball. Had one early header bounce harmlessly wide. 4.5

(FWD) Christen Press 90 Not a ton of opportunities in general for the team today but she had a couple of the better chances, was unable to put them away. Crucially missed a golden chance just before Sweden put the match away with their third. 5.5

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

(SUB 1) Carli Lloyd Alex Morgan Good movement and positioning off the ball and was able to play deeper when the team needed. Had a good chance on the break deflected wide. 5

(SUB 2) Julie Ertz Sam Mewis Huge impact for the team in the midfield even though the game continued to go Sweden's way. Silver lining for the team that she put in a solid 45 minutes. 5.5

(SUB 3) Megan Rapinoe Tobin Heath Found a few good lanes to try and connect in the final third but unfortunately not enough for the team to breakthrough on goal. 5

(SUB 4) Tierna Davidson Crystal Dunn Not enough time to make an impact N/A

(SUB 5) Kristie Mewis Rose Lavelle Not enough time to make an impact N/A

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating