The United States women's national team fell 3-0 to Sweden in their opening group match, it was a dominant performance from Sweden who out played the USWNT in all areas of the pitch, Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig recorded goals for Sweden.
The loss is the first for the USWNT after going on a 44 game unbeaten streak. Let's take a look at some player and coach ratings from the match. All ratings are based on a 1-10 scale with 1 representing an early red card send off and 10 being hat-trick level game.
USWNT Ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Alyssa Naeher
|90
Came up with a big save in the first half, and had great positioning to keep things even for a tense 20 minutes but the midfield and backline didn't do much favors here. Probably kept the scoreline from being worse than the three.
6
(DEF) Kelley O'Hara
|90
Often praised for her ability to be impactful on wing and was simply not today. Struggled to generate offense along the flank and was part of a backline that was exposed by Sweden all day.
4.5
(DEF) Abby Dahlkemper
|90
Struggled against Sweden's pressure, and made a poor decision to get caught out of position on the third goal. Had trouble connecting with teammates out the back.
4
(DEF) Becky Sauerbrunn
|90
Tough day at the office for the captain as Sweden kept exposing space and picking out passing lanes. Like her teammates, had trouble playing out of the back.
4.5
(DEF) Crystal Dunn
|80
Sweden targeted her all day, overloading this flank during the match. A good plan to take out USWNT's best attacker on the left. Had to cover lots of ground and made big defensive recoveries for the team during first half.
5
(MID) Lindsey Horan
|90
Never appeared to get into the game and struggled in the defensive midfield role in place of Julie Ertz. Was pushed higher in the second half when Ertz came on and still appeared disconnected with teammates.
4
(MID) Sam Mewis
|45
Had troubled picking out passing lanes and didn't have the best interlinking play on the pitch after being forced to defend more than she'd like and was subbed out at halftime to make room for Ertz
5
(MID) Rose Lavelle
|81
Attempted to be a playmaker with the ball at her feet, and tried to pick out passing lanes but didn't have many options throughout the match from her teammates.
5
(FWD) Tobin Heath
|65
Got the start after big performances in the send off matches, didn't have a similar impact but was able to dribble and tried to create her own shot when in the final third.
5
(FWD) Alex Morgan
|45
Had to spend the first half recovering defensively, wasn't a big threat in the final third despite trying to get on the ball. Had one early header bounce harmlessly wide.
4.5
(FWD) Christen Press
|90
Not a ton of opportunities in general for the team today but she had a couple of the better chances, was unable to put them away. Crucially missed a golden chance just before Sweden put the match away with their third.
5.5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
(SUB 1) Carli Lloyd
|Alex Morgan
Good movement and positioning off the ball and was able to play deeper when the team needed. Had a good chance on the break deflected wide.
5
(SUB 2) Julie Ertz
|Sam Mewis
Huge impact for the team in the midfield even though the game continued to go Sweden's way. Silver lining for the team that she put in a solid 45 minutes.
5.5
(SUB 3) Megan Rapinoe
|Tobin Heath
Found a few good lanes to try and connect in the final third but unfortunately not enough for the team to breakthrough on goal.
5
|(SUB 4) Tierna Davidson
|Crystal Dunn
|Not enough time to make an impact
|N/A
|(SUB 5) Kristie Mewis
|Rose Lavelle
|Not enough time to make an impact
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Vladko Andonovski
|5
First loss as the USWNT manager and made a questionable decision to bring off Mewis instead of Horan to get Ertz in the match. Appeared a bit stunned by the loss.
4