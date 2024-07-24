The United States Women's National Team opens 2024 Paris Olympics Group B soccer action on Thursday when they battle Zambia. Zambia took part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but failed to get out of the group stage, while the Americans won the bronze medal. The United States have won four gold medals, one silver and one bronze in their past seven Olympic Games. Zambia, meanwhile, is looking for its first Olympic medal in the sport after taking third place in 2022 at the Africa Cup and taking part in their first World Cup in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Allianz Riviera in Nice, France. The United States are listed as the -3000 favorites (risk $3,000 to win $100) in its latest USWNT vs. Zambia odds, with Zambia the +5000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1300 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

USWNT vs. Zambia over/under: 3.5 goals

USWNT vs. Zambia money line: U.S. -3000, Draw +130, Zambia +5000

Why you should back the USWNT

The captain for the Americans is midfielder Lindsey Horan. The 30-year-old has played in 150 matches for the national team, registering 35 goals since joining the side in 2013. Since the start of the year, she has recorded four goals, including three during the Gold Cup in February and March. For the past three years, Horan has been a member of Lyon of the Division 1 Feminine in France. In 10 matches this season, she has tallied six goals.

Also helping power the United States is midfielder Rose Lavelle. The 29-year-old, who plays for Gotham FC, has 24 goals in 101 career matches for her country. She has Olympic experience, taking part in the 2020 Games, scoring a goal en route to the bronze medal. The past three seasons, she played for the Seattle Reign, registering six goals in 32 league matches. She has one goal in six appearances for Gotham FC. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Zambia

Forward Barbra Banda packs a scoring punch for Zambia. In 60 appearances for the national team, the 24-year-old has scored 53 goals. In the decisive 2-0 win over Morocco on April 9, she scored both of her team's goals to help propel them into the Olympics. She has registered 14 multi-goal games in her career, including six goals in a 7-0 victory over Lesotho in the 2022 COSAFA Women's Championship.

Also helping lead the team is forward Racheal Kundananji. The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 18 appearances since joining the national team in 2018. During Olympic qualifying earlier this year, she scored the lone goal in a win over Ghana on Feb. 23. Professionally, she plays for Bay FC in San Francisco in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States. In 12 appearances for Bay FC, she has two goals. See which team to pick here.

