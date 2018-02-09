Watch 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremony: Start time on NBC, TV channel, stream

Maybe you had a very good reason not to wake up super-early Friday morning to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. No problem. The festivities will be aired in all their glory on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Katie Couric, who is returning to NBC for its Olympic coverage, and Mike Tirico will be in the booth.

Luckily for you, you can watch the Olympics from the comfort of your own home, on your own couch, in primetime. Because it was freezing when the Pyeongchang Winter Games officially opened on Friday evening in South Korea.. For the 242 American athletes in attendance, it's a good thing those team jackets from Ralph Lauren have warmers.

Follow along with the colorful festivities from Pyeongchang with our live blog, and see below for all of the info on how to watch.

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony

Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET (taped)

Location: Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium -- Pyeongchang, South Korea

Channel: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Opening Ceremony is a time to celebrate both the unity of the Games and the host country's culture. It's always peppered with bits of the host country's culture, while delegations interject some of their own upon their arrival. This year was a bit different in that there's no roof on Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, and it lived up to its freezing billing. It was one of four uses that the stadium will see before being repurposed after the Games. The ceremony was nearly three hours long.