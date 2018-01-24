WATCH: Larry Nassar apologizes to sexual abuse victims at his sentencing

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar apologized to his more than 150 alleged victims in court on Wednesday at his sentencing for sexual abuse. Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for the sexual assault of gymnasts, some of them Olympians.

Previously sentenced to 60 years for possession of child pornography, Nassar opened up on Wednesday after seven days of impact statements from the victims, saying that he will carry their words with him "for the rest of my days."

JUST IN: Disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar speaks after being confronted by dozens of victims: "There are no words that can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am...I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days." pic.twitter.com/XhjOlW04SQ — ABC News (@ABC) January 24, 2018

"Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core," Nassar said. "I also realize that what I'm feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling."

"There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am as to what occurred," he continued. "An acceptable apology is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."