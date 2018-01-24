WATCH: Larry Nassar apologizes to victim after gut-wrenching testimony

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 150 women, continues to hear testimony from many of his victims in court this week.

On Tuesday -- the sixth day of Nassar's sentencing hearing on charges of first-degree criminal sexual justice -- he spoke up and apologized to one of those victims, who demanded he do so before she could forgive him.

Emily Morales, 18, delivered a gut-wrenching, emotional testimony in which she said she "looked up to" Nassar and saw him as a "trusted friend" before the doctor abused her, like so many others, under the guise of medical treatment.

"I want to forgive you and feel closure," Morales told Nassar, who also served as a doctor of sports medicine and treated student athletes at Michigan State University. "I want you to apologize, right now."

Nassar responded by muttering "I'm sorry" in court.

The 54-year-old Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on separate child pornography charges, but the current sentencing hearing has served as a devastating and eye-opening reminder of just how much pain can be caused by those who abuse their positions of power.

Morales stated in her testimony that, for a while, she was in denial about the trauma that Nassar inflicted, choosing to blame herself for the depression and anxiety that she dealt with in the wake of the abuse. She also revealed that, at points, she contemplated suicide.

But Morales also said that she was using the opportunity to speak in court as a chance to confront the man who betrayed her, move on and seek closure.

"Thanks to the court, I will not let him win," Morales said in court. "I will not take my own life. I will take it back."