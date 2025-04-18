It was not the competition she is used to, but eight-time Olympic medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce crushed her opponents during the 100-meter race of sports day at her son Zyon's school.

Perhaps she had a bit of an unfair advantage over the other moms, but she was not going to let her son down and was even seen doing a real warm up before the event.

"They haven't banned me yet so I'm at the line," she said on an Instagram post with some laughing emojis and a rocket.

There are clips all over the internet, including drone footage in which Fraser-Pryce quickly makes the other parents disappear from the frame. At one point, even the drone struggled to keep up with her.

It was an impressive feat to witness but it was not the first time she helped her son impress his peers during sports day. Another parent race video went viral in 2023, and those clips came up in a later interview. She was asked about her decision to compete, and she laughed while giving an honest answer.

"Yes, why not? I'm a parent," she said. 'It said parent race so I showed up for the parent race."

Although this was not an official competition, it definitely shows Fraser-Pryce is in great spirits. She is one of the most decorated sprinters in sports history, but she missed out on a chance at another medal at the Paris Olympics after sustaining an injury during the 100m semifinal warmups.

Despite the setback, Fraser-Pryce said last week that she still has "unfinished business" and is returning to the track for the 2025 season.