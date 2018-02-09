Watch Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC tonight: Start time, TV channel, stream

Didn't get up super-early to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday morning? No worries. If you didn't get up to watch, no worries. NBC will be airing the festivities in all their glory on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. Mike Tirico will be joined in the booth by Katie Couric, who is returning to NBC for its Olympic coverage.

The Pyeongchang Winter Games officially opened on Friday in South Korea with the Opening Ceremony. And, for American athletes, it's a good thing those team jackets from Ralph Lauren have warmers because it was freezing. Lucky for you that you can watch from the comfort of your couch at home in primetime.

First thing's first, if you don't mind spoilers, you can catch a recap of the Opening Ceremony with us by looking at the live blog from the morning's festivities:

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony

Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET (taped)

Location: Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium -- Pyeongchang, South Korea

Channel: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Opening Ceremony is a time to celebrate both the unity of the Games and the host country's culture. It's always peppered with bits of the host country's culture, while delegations interject some of their own upon their arrival.

This year was a bit different in that there's no roof on Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, and it lived up to its freezing billing. It was one of four uses that the stadium will see before being repurposed after the Games. The ceremony was nearly three hours long.

A huge part of the Opening Ceremony is to reflect the host country's culture. For that reason alone, it was worth tuning into. South Korea alone presents a fascinating spectacle. South Korea joined with North Korea to make for an epic introduction to the 2018 Games.