WATCH: Shaun White's gold-medal run at Olympics becomes Super Mario game
The famous snowboarder now has way more gold to his name
Remember when Shaun White saved his best for last at the 2018 Olympics, capturing his third gold medal in snowboarding halfpipe and bolstering his already-stellar Winter Games career?
So do we.
Remember how we all thought White's gold-medal run would've been even more awesome had it looked and sounded like some kind of snowy version of Super Mario Bros.?
Well, maybe that never happened.
But now that awesomeness is real thanks to YouTuber Dylan Tate, who edited video of White's clinching coast down the slopes with everyone's favorite 1985 Nintendo video game in mind. Uploaded to the "Tater Tot" channel, the same entity behind instant classics like "Star Wars Tie Fighter Fly-by" and "Refilling a soda can with magic," this rendition of Shaun White heroics has no shortage of gold coins, Super Stars and power-up mushrooms:
-
Frances McDormand shouts out Chloe Kim
McDormand, after winning her second career Oscar, said she felt like Kim in the Olympic ha...
-
Aly Raisman sues USOC over Nassar
In a statement, Raisman bemoaned the USOC's refusal to conduct a full investigation
-
Russia reinstated to Olympics by IOC
Two Russian athletes fail doping tests in Pyeongchang but the IOC still decided to reinstate...
-
Tokyo unveils 2020 Summer Games mascots
Everyone loved the bear and the fox, but Tokyo's school children went in a different direc...
-
'The Simpsons' predicts USA curling gold
In case you needed further proof that 'The Simpsons' is written by time travelers
-
2018 Olympics: How to watch men's hockey
Canada beats Czech Republic for bronze, while Germany and Olympic Athletes from Russia are...