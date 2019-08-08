WATCH: Simone Biles expresses frustration at USA Gymnastics' failure to 'protect' athletes from Larry Nassar

The United States Gymnastics team has been rocked by scandal after Larry Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing members of the team over the years.

On Wednesday, gymnast Simone Biles conducted an interview as she is set to take part in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Mo. this weekend. When Biles was asked about competing under the United States Gymnastics banner, she broke down and admitted that it's hard because the organization didn't "protect" their athletes.

Emotional @Simone_Biles expresses frustration toward USA gymnastics at the 2019 U.S. Championships. pic.twitter.com/eM9ameQw6e — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) August 7, 2019

"It's hard coming here for an organization, having had them fail us so many times," Biles said. "We have done everything that they asked us for, even when we didn't want to do, and they couldn't do one damn job. You had one job. You literally had one job, and you couldn't protect us."

Biles added that it's difficult to go to the doctor and go to see trainers because of everything that happened over the years.

Nassar is currently in prison after being sentenced to 40-125 years on three counts of criminal sexual assault. Several gymnasts have come forward to say that Nassar abused them, including Biles and fellow Olympic star Aly Raisman.

Jeanette Antolin, Jessica Howard and Jamie Dantzscher were the first three gymnasts to come forward with sexual abuse accusations against Nassar.