Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: TV channel, time, date, stream
Here's how to watch the Opening Ceremony from the Pyeonchang Winter games live or on tape delay
The 2018 Winter Olympics will officially begin on Friday in South Korea Korea with the Opening Ceremony. Athletes from all over the world will be in attendance, and Mike Tirico will be joined in the booth by Katie Couric, who is returning to NBC for its Olympic coverage.
NBC will be airing the ceremony twice -- live as it happens early Friday morning -- and during its primetime window of Olympic covearge later that night. Lindsey Vonn, Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim will all be representing the United States, and the flag bearers are unknown as of now. Another thing to keep an eye on: North and South Korea will be marching under one flag for these games -- a decision that's been met with some resistance.
How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony
Date: Friday, Feb. 9
Time: 6 a.m. ET (live) AND 8 p.m. ET (taped)
Location: Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium -- Pyeongchang, South Korea
Channel: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
The Opening Ceremony is a time to celebrate both the unity of the Games and the host country's culture. It's unknown what South Korea has planned as of now. For a bit of context on what it could look like, 2014's Sochi Opening Ceremony can be found below.
This year will be a bit different in that there's no roof on Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. It's one of four uses that the stadium will see before being repurposed after the Games. The ceremony will likely be about three hours long.
A huge part of the Opening Ceremony is to reflect the host country's culture. For that reason alone, it's worth tuning into. South Korea alone presents a fascinating spectacle. South Korea joining with North Korea could make for an epic introduction to the 2018 Games.
-
Olympics hit with vomiting outbreak
South Korea has reportedly deployed 900 military personnel to bolster Winter Games securit...
-
How to Watch 2018 Winter Olympics
Here's everything you need to know to binge on NBC's Olympic coverage
-
Super Bowl ads hype up Winter Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan Chen, Shaun White, Chloe Kim and Lindsey Vonn were all featured in...
-
IOC rejects reinstated Russian athletes
Among the 15 Russian athletes that the IOC won't let compete in Pyeonchang are two former gold...
-
Pyeongchang Games to set condom record
A whopping 110,000 condoms will be handed out to 2,925 participants at the Winter Games
-
Nassar sentenced again for sex abuse
The former USA Gymnastics doctor will spend the rest of his life in prison for his prolonged...
Add a Comment