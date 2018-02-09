What time is it in South Korea for the Winter Olympics? Here's how many hours ahead
A complete rundown of how local times translate to your time zone for the Winter Olympics
What time is it in South Korea? That's a good question, considering the Winter Olympics start with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9. It's the first Olympic Games held in South Korea for the first time since 1988. Pyeongchang is ready to offer its "Happy700," a slogan referencing the county's beloved 700-meter elevation, to an international audience.
What about the rest of us back home, however? What time will events be broadcast by NBC, which begins coverage on Feb. 8?
We've got you covered. First thing's first: Pyeongchang falls in the Korea Standard Time zone (UTC+0:900), which means there is a 14-hour difference between local time and Eastern Standard Time in the United States.
Here are the time differences for all time zones across the United States:
Eastern time: 14 hours
Central time: 15 hours
Mountain time: 16 hours
Pacific time: 17 hours
Pyeongchang time is also ahead of all those time zones, so if NBC is broadcasting live at 8 p.m. ET, that means it is actually 10 a.m. the following day in Pyeongchang. An event broadcast live at 8 a.m. ET, meanwhile, would actually be a 10 p.m. event in South Korea.
Get ready to stay up late, East Coasters!
-
2018 Olympics: Women's hockey schedule
Here's everything you need to know to follow women's ice hockey at the 2018 Pyeongchang Ol...
-
2018 Olympics: How to watch men's hockey
Here's everything you need to know to follow men's ice hockey at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olym...
-
Pyeongchang Games to set condom record
A whopping 110,000 condoms will be handed out to 2,925 participants at the Winter Games
-
When do the 2018 Winter Olympics start?
Don't worry, because we've all got the information you need right here
-
How to watch Olympics Opening Ceremony
Here's how to watch the Opening Ceremony from the Pyeonchang Winter games live or on tape...
-
2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Tracker
Here's the gold, silver, and bronze count for every country competing in Pyeongchang
Add a Comment