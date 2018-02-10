When do the 2018 Winter Olympics start in Pyeongchang? TV schedule, dates

If you want to get technical, the 2018 Olympics already started (more on that later), but if you don't want to miss the world's best athletes converge on South Korea, you've probably got questions. And one of those most likely is: When do the 2018 Winter Olympics begin?

There were some curling competitions on Thursday, which is the reason the Winter Olympics have already gotten underway, but to officially kick off the Pyeongchang festivities, the Opening Ceremony happens on Friday.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Opening Ceremony will start at 8 p.m. That's in local time, which means it'll actually be available live at 6 a.m. Eastern time on Friday morning. A full replay of that ceremony, with NBC commentary, will then be broadcast Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

As the Pyeongchang Olympics approach, be sure to check out all of our in-depth coverage leading up to the Games, including: