When do the 2018 Winter Olympics start?
Better late than never! We've got all the last-minute info you need
When do the 2018 Winter Olympics begin?
They're right around the corner, so you're just in time to find out!
The Opening Ceremony will officially begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which means it'll be available live at 6 a.m. Eastern time on Friday morning. A full replay of that ceremony, with NBC commentary, will be broadcast Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Winter Games competition actually kicks off even before that, with the opening round of curling taking place at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. But the official start, marked by the Opening Ceremony, falls on Friday for those watching from home.
As the Olympics approach, don't miss any of our in-depth coverage leading up to the Games, including:
- A cheat sheet with everything you need to know about this year's Winter Olympics
- A full broadcast schedule detailing how to watch all of NBC's Olympic coverage online and on TV
- An easy guide to all the time-zone differences from Pyeongchang
- A slideshow featuring all the important American athletes you should know
-
2018 Olympics: All you need to know
Before you tune in to this year's Winter Games, make sure you check out this big Olympic cheat...
-
TV schedule for Winter Olympics
Here's everything you need to know to binge on NBC's Olympic coverage
-
2018 Olympics: How to watch men's hockey
Here's everything you need to know to follow men's ice hockey at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olym...
-
Lindsey Vonn's return to the Olympics
Vonn has had a long road back from injury, but she's back 'for the people'
-
How fast do Olympic downhill skiers go?
Here's everything you need to know about the average downhill speeds in the most exciting alpine...
-
2018 Winter Olympics odds, US medal pick
Mike Tierney cashed big at the 2016 Summer Games and locks in picks for the 2018 Winter Ol...
Add a Comment