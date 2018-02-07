When do the Olympics start? Dates, TV schedule and start time for 2018 Winter Games

When do the 2018 Winter Olympics begin?

They're right around the corner, so you're just in time to find out!

The Opening Ceremony will officially begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which means it'll be available live at 6 a.m. Eastern time on Friday morning. A full replay of that ceremony, with NBC commentary, will be broadcast Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Winter Games competition actually kicks off even before that, with the opening round of curling taking place at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. But the official start, marked by the Opening Ceremony, falls on Friday for those watching from home.

