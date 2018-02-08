When do the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics start? Dates, TV schedule for Winter Games
Don't worry, because we've all got the information you need right here
The world's best athletes are in South Korea, so it's time to answer the question you've all been asking ... When do the 2018 Winter Olympics begin? Technically, of course, they already have thanks to some early curling competitions, but officially, the Opening Ceremony marks the kickoff of Pyeongchang festivities, and that happens on Friday.
The Opening Ceremony will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. That's in local time, which means it'll actually be available live at 6 a.m. Eastern time on Friday morning. A full replay of that ceremony, with NBC commentary, will then be broadcast Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.
As the Pyeongchang Olympics approach, be sure to check out all of our in-depth coverage leading up to the Games, including:
- A cheat sheet with everything you need to know about this year's Winter Olympics
- A full event schedule detailing how to watch all of NBC's Olympic coverage online and on TV
- An easy guide to all the time-zone differences from Pyeongchang
- A slideshow featuring all the important American athletes you should know
- News on Team USA's flag-bearer for the Opening Ceremony
