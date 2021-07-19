Happy Monday sports fans, it's Chris Bengel with you once again. I hope everybody had a great weekend and that you all had some money on Collin Morikawa to win The Open.

On Sunday, I decided it was time to see "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and I actually went to the theater to see it. There's truly nothing that beats seeing a movie in the theaters in my book. Movies hit different, the popcorn tastes better, and the soda goes down a little sweeter.

I went into the movie with zero expectations. I wasn't expecting a cinematic masterpiece by any means, but even with that in mind, the sequel was simply not good, to say the least. It doesn't even have anything to do with the nostalgia of the original "Space Jam" from my childhood. LeBron James just didn't do much for me. He wasn't outdoing Michael Jordan and (*spoiler alert*) we got a Michael Jordan cameo in the film (sort of). I also didn't like the way that the Looney Tunes were showcased during the basketball game towards the end of the movie.

I will say that I enjoyed Don Cheadle as the villain, Al G. Rhythm more than just about anything in the movie. Well, aside from the repeated jabs at James for switching teams throughout his NBA career. If you have an opinion on the second installment of "Space Jam," feel free to reach out to me on Twitter.

Enough about my weekend, let's dive into the sports news.

📰 What you need to know

1. Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win ⛳

Golf fans were treated to a major tournament for the ages over the weekend. It's been a case where we've been spoiled with six majors over the past calendar year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic altering the golf calendar. Now fans will have to wait until April 2022 to get their golf fix in a major setting.

On Sunday, 24-year old Collin Morikawa secured the second major championship of his career as he won the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's. Morikawa entered the final day back one stroke and ended up winning by two strokes and finished with a 4-under 66 in Round 4. He was able to hold off Jordan Spieth (-13) along with Jon Rahm (-11) and Louis Oosthuizen (-11).

Morikawa became the first golfer in history to win his debut at two different major events. In addition, Morikawa became just the eighth golfer to win two majors before turning 25.

CBS Sports golf scribe Kyle Porter took a closer look at Morikawa's win and what he's accomplished in his career up to this point.

On how impressive Morikawa is: "Morikawa came into the week gaining about six strokes a tournament on the field with his iron play, and though there are no strokes-gained stats for the Open Championship, they certainly would have been even crazier than that. These are Woods-ian numbers. Morikawa's 1.6 strokes gained per round on approach shots is a number Tiger achieved (and sometimes usurped) for 20 straight years. That's the talent Morikawa possesses, and it's one way to describe how good he looked this week."



On Morikawa's early success: "But Morikawa has not gone through the wars -- both on and off the course -- that age you as a golfer. He has not thought about not failing, because for the most part, he has not failed. Over the course of his first 49 PGA Tour events, he's won five times, including two majors. He's taken home $14 million. He has earned commercial deals. He's clean-cut and buttoned-up. He's fresh and likable. He has not made any public mistakes nor had to watch himself suffer."



On why Morikawa is easy to like: "Morikawa himself is a joy. Even in his post-Open press conference, he was talking about competing and mixing it up with the best in the world. It's not difficult to tell how much he loves the exact thing we want so many of these guys to love."



2. Positive COVID-19 cases turning up in advance of Olympics🏅

USATSI

The Tokyo Olympics are set to begin on July 23 and run through Aug. 8, which is a full year after the Summer Games were originally scheduled to take place but were pushed back because of the pandemic. Now the Olympics are just days and the main story heading into the game is ... COVID-19.

Athletes are beginning to arrive in Tokyo with the Japanese city experiencing a six-month high in positive cases. People at the Games and some on their way to the city have already tested positive.

It's been no secret that Olympic organizers have pushed for the Summer Games to go on as scheduled, despite residents asking for them to be canceled. There are some precautions in place, as there won't be any fans in attendance for the duration of the Tokyo Olympics. Additionally, more may be put in place by Friday's opening ceremonies because the city is under a state of emergency as a result of the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases.

3. How the Bucks managed to win Game 5 🏀

Getty Images

It certainly appeared as though the Phoenix Suns were well on their way to defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the weekend. After all, the Suns outscored the Bucks 37-19 in the opening quarter and star guard Devin Booker was already taking over the game.

However, the Bucks didn't flinch for a second and stayed the course. Milwaukee completely flipped the script in the second quarter and outscored Phoenix 43-24 to take a small lead into the locker room at halftime and eventually win.

It's certainly wasn't because the Suns didn't play well enough to win. Booker played one of his best games of the postseason as he poured in 40 points on 17-of-33 shooting. In addition, the Suns connected on 13 of their 19 attempts from beyond the arc, which is an insane clip for a playoff game. The looks just didn't fall for the Suns in the second half and the Bucks made a few more plays in order to come away with the 123-119 victory.

CBS Sports NBA scribe Sam Quinn took a closer look at some key stretches that determined the outcome of Game 5.

On how the Bucks erased a 16-point deficit in first half: "Instead, in a furious four minutes and 12 seconds, the Bucks managed to erase the entire 16-point deficit with a 21-5 run that swung the game back in their direction. They did it all with their two-time MVP on the bench, and it came, largely, through one of the NBA's oldest axioms: 'it's a make or miss league.'"



On why the Suns fell short: "Defense plays into those numbers. So does the inherent shotmaking ability of the offense. But sometimes, good shooters just miss good shots. That, in essence, is what happened to the Suns during this critical stretch of basketball. They managed to generate the sort of looks that they wanted even with Devin Booker on the bench. Those looks just didn't make it through the hoop."



"Defense plays into those numbers. So does the inherent shotmaking ability of the offense. But sometimes, good shooters just miss good shots. That, in essence, is what happened to the Suns during this critical stretch of basketball. They managed to generate the sort of looks that they wanted even with Devin Booker on the bench. Those looks just didn't make it through the hoop." On Jrue Holiday's perimeter-scoring ability: "This wild variance played out behind the arc as well. Holiday made three of his five wide-open 3-pointers in Game 3, but missed the six he took in Games 1, 2 and 4. Game 5 happened to be a night when the shots went in. He made three of his six total long-range attempts at all degrees of openness."

One of the biggest takeaways from Milwaukee's win had to be the play of guard Jrue Holiday. The veteran guard has had his fair share of struggles throughout the playoffs, but exploded for a 27-point effort in an efficient display. Sure, Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to score 32 points and dominate as he always does, but he didn't even need to down the stretch.

4. Fan banned from all 30 MLB stadiums for throwing baseball at Alex Verdugo ⚾

Getty Images

Over the weekend, one of the best rivalries in sports wrote a few more chapters when the New York Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox. During Saturday's game between the two teams, there was a weather delay for a brief period.

There was another temporary delay after a fan threw a baseball at Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo. On Sunday, an MLB spokesperson told NJ.com's Brendan Kuty that the fan was banned from Yankee Stadium and the other 29 ballparks for life due to his actions.

Listen, fans pay their hard-earned money to see athletes play and they have the right to cheer just about anything that they want. You can boo the opposing team all you want. But what happened here crosses the line and isn't okay. These athletes are doing their job and don't deserve to have objects thrown at them.

And it's nothing new, either. We've seen multiple similar incidents in the NBA this postseason, with a Philadelphia 76ers fan dumping popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook and a Boston Celtics fan throwing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. This is absolutely unacceptable. It's a game.

📝 Odds & Ends

Getty Images

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been placed on the 10-day injured list after experiencing forearm tightness during a throwing session on Friday

has been after experiencing during a throwing session on Friday Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis believes that star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will report to training camp . The Packers are set to open camp on July 27

tight end . The Packers are set to open camp on July 27 Oklahoma continues to accumulate some of the top quarterbacks in the country. On Sunday, five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his commitment to the Sooners

📺 What to watch tonight

USATSI

⚾ Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, 7:05 p.m. I TOR -125 | TV: MLB.TV

⚾ Mets vs. Reds, 7:10 p.m. I CIN -115 | TV: MLB.TV

⚾ Giants vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. I LAD -121 I TV: MLB.TV

🥇 Best thing I saw on the internet

The Pittsburgh Pirates are usually the team on the wrong end of fielding blunders. However, that wasn't the case against the New York Mets on Sunday. In the first inning, Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman slapped a hit down the third base line and Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker assumed that the ball was already foul, so he batted it towards the dugout. There was only one problem: it was a fair ball. With the ball being batted away, three Pirates ended up scoring on the play in one of the most head-scratching plays I've ever seen.