Winter Olympics 2018: Gay figure skater Adam Rippon spurns Mike Pence

Despite Mike Pence's best efforts, it does not appear that he'll be getting to have a conversation with gay U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon. Rippon, who has been critical of the decision for Pence to lead the U.S. delegation at the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang on Friday, reportedly turned down an offer from Pence to have a conversation about remarks that Rippon made last month, per MSN.

"You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy? I'm not buying it," Rippon said in January to USA Today when he heard that Pence was leading the delegation.

Shortly after the comments, Pence's press secretary Alyssa Farah responded to USA Today on the interview.

"The vice president is proud to lead the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and support America's incredible athletes," Farah said, via USA Today. "This accusation is totally false and has no basis in fact. Despite these misinformed claims, the vice president will be enthusiastically supporting all the U.S. athletes competing next month in Pyeongchang."

Apparently, however, it didn't stop there. Pence reportedly reached out to Rippon later on to set up a conversation between the two, an offer that Rippon turned down.

Adam Rippon says Mike Pence 'doesn't stand for anything that I really believe in.' USATSI

Rippon later said that he was only focused on training for the Games. "I'm not trying to pick a fight with the vice president of the United States," he said on Jan. 30, per USA Today.

However, after the Winter Olympics, Rippon has said he may be willing to continue the conversation.

"If I had the chance to meet him afterwards, after I'm finished competing, there might be a possibility to have an open conversation," Rippon said in the USA Today interview. "He seems more mild-mannered than Donald Trump. … But I don't think the current administration represents the values that I was taught growing up. Mike Pence doesn't stand for anything that I really believe in."

Gus Kenworthy, another openly gay Olympian, agreed with Rippon's sentiment in an interview on "Ellen" on Tuesday, calling Pence a "bad fit." Rippon and Lindsey Vonn have already said that they won't be attending the White House after the Olympics for a celebration hosted by Donald Trump. For now, Rippon's mind appears to be solely on competition. After that part is over, perhaps he'll want to have that conversation after all.